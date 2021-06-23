ORLANDO | Father Peter Henry died on June 20, 2021, at the age of 76. Born into a large extended Catholic family in Northern Ireland, Father Henry’s faith was strongly influenced by his parents, a priest friend of the family, priests at his high school and his two aunts who were religious sisters.
“Faith was very unconsciously at the center of family life and convinced me in my early years that everything beautiful in my life – family life, life’s goodness, God’s goodness, joy and compassion, all such things came to me through my Catholic faith,” said Father Henry.
It was during his final years of high school that Father Henry began to feel a call to the priesthood. In his senior year, he confided to his twin brother, Paul, that he had mailed off an application to the seminary, only to find out Paul had mailed in his own application a month prior.
The brothers continued their journey side-by-side from their studies at All Hallows College Seminary, to their Ordination on June 16, 1968, to their first assignments to the newly-formed Diocese of Orlando.
Father Henry served two years at St. Charles Borromeo Parish in Orlando, which was the cathedral at that time, and then two years at St. Margaret Mary Parish in Winter Park. In 1972, he moved to Holy Name of Jesus Parish in Indialantic where he stayed for 14 years, first as associate and then as pastor. His next assignment would be an even farther move, to Geneva, Switzerland to serve as Pastor of the Pope John XXIII Catholic Center for the English-speaking community. He served on the Presbyteral Council from 2008-2010.
When Father Henry returned to the diocese 14 years ago, he was assigned as pastor of St. Ann Parish in DeBary.
“I’m very grateful to God for my faith, my family, my vocation and for my diocese. It’s a great diocese; we’ve had a series of wonderful bishops, including and especially our Bishop John Noonan,” reflected Father Henry. “How did I get to be so fortunate? God is so good.”
FUNERAL INFORMATION
Viewing: Tuesday, June 29, 10 a.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at noon. Viewing and Funeral Mass will be held at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 526 N. Park Avenue, Winter Park. Interment will be held in Ireland. View livestream: https://stmargaretmary.org/funeral-mass-fr-peter-henry/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.