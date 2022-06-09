Father Lopez Catholic High School — class of 2022 Jun 9, 2022 17 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Father Lopez High School graduation, May 21, 2022, at Father Lopez Stadium, Daytona Beach. PAMELA STIMPSON Father Lopez High School graduation, May 21, 2022, Father Lopez Stadium, Daytona Beach. PAMELA STIMPSON Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Father Lopez Catholic High School class of 2022 valedictorian Caroline Chanfrau and salutatorian Colleen Coughlin. Father Lopez class of 2022 includes 77 seniors. Below is a list of the graduates. Above are the class valedictorian and salutatorian.Tyler Matthew AllenMaria Alicia Mejia AndradeCharles Lee AyersAngelica Marie Buenaventura BarrettSofia BernalAiden Keith BourqueJason Eric BrownRobert Adams CarleyLara CaroleoKennedy Blair CaseAnahi CendejasCaroline Mary ChanfrauWoo Song ChungApryl Lee CorrigallColleen Megan CoughlinGrace Carol DavisAlberto Jose DigonDaniel Wayne DyeIsaiah L EberheartEthan James FerminPaige Devione GaskinJared GilesSean Michael GleasonJa_ven GriffinJoshua Dean GriggsAidan Joseph HarrisKirynn Lee HoskinsonCorvin JohnsonLondon Matthew KreideSophia Marie LarsenJack LawhorneMackenzie Taylor LembrichYebing LianMolly Elizabeth LordJulius Tristan MadzunovicTaylor Marie MarcinakAnthony Michael MarinoNicholas MateoRachodd McCloudAlexandria Semira MetivierElla Connolly MeyersWilliam Henri MooreAshleigh Tatiana MuleroStevin Anthony Multari-McKinneyMatthew Z MyersDena NagaAlexandra Jordan NashDavid NashedBryce Michael NemmersPreston Katsch NemmersShania Lee NixonElizabeth Esmeralda OrjuelaJulius C OttavianiEnrico Jose ParedesMary Elisabeth PeckTerra Elizabeth PinnerMatthew DeJesus ReyesMarquilo Reon RhynesOlivia Annabella RobertsVeronika Bridgette RothAshley-Aaliyah SantiagoRafael Alejandro SantiagoNicholas Martin SauerPaulina SchmererAntwan Damar ScottKatherine SeaversMaximilian SeybalMarianne Cutileiro Soares SilvaDavid Felipe TafurChauncy TaylorAryanna Nicole ThomasVictor Anthony TimpanaroAdam Carleton UtterChandler Shaw WilderVictoria Payton WoodsVirginia Josephinia WoodsLinda Anna Zuk Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mary Leigh Morris Allison Brooke Christianity Bible Education Lauren Sarah Elizabeth Rebekah Rose James Nia Michelle School University Sophia Valedictorian Salutatorian Linguistics Senior Trinity High School Graduate Class Ocala Father Lopez Catholic High School List Recommended for you × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Editions Florida Catholic MediaTo view the latest e-Editions click the image on the left. Subscribe now. Have the weekly Florida Catholic - Orlando e-Edition delivered right to your inbox. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Florida Catholic - Orlando e-Edition (Weekly) Please enter a valid email address. Subscribe Manager Subscribe Subscribe for free news alertsClick the button below to sign up for any of our available e-mailed news alerts. Sign up Trending Pope praises wrinkles, criticizes obsession with looking 'forever young' Philadelphia teens share insider view of gun violence, issues that drive it Meet nine of the diocese’s future deacons New annotation of ancient text on dying fails to fill today's acute need 2 men ordained to the priesthood
