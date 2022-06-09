Class of 2022 val and sal Father Lopez

Father Lopez Catholic High School class of 2022 valedictorian Caroline Chanfrau and salutatorian Colleen Coughlin.

Father Lopez class of 2022 includes 77 seniors. Below is a list of the graduates. Above are the class valedictorian and salutatorian.

Tyler Matthew Allen

Maria Alicia Mejia Andrade

Charles Lee Ayers

Angelica Marie Buenaventura Barrett

Sofia Bernal

Aiden Keith Bourque

Jason Eric Brown

Robert Adams Carley

Lara Caroleo

Kennedy Blair Case

Anahi Cendejas

Caroline Mary Chanfrau

Woo Song Chung

Apryl Lee Corrigall

Colleen Megan Coughlin

Grace Carol Davis

Alberto Jose Digon

Daniel Wayne Dye

Isaiah L Eberheart

Ethan James Fermin

Paige Devione Gaskin

Jared Giles

Sean Michael Gleason

Ja_ven Griffin

Joshua Dean Griggs

Aidan Joseph Harris

Kirynn Lee Hoskinson

Corvin Johnson

London Matthew Kreide

Sophia Marie Larsen

Jack Lawhorne

Mackenzie Taylor Lembrich

Yebing Lian

Molly Elizabeth Lord

Julius Tristan Madzunovic

Taylor Marie Marcinak

Anthony Michael Marino

Nicholas Mateo

Rachodd McCloud

Alexandria Semira Metivier

Ella Connolly Meyers

William Henri Moore

Ashleigh Tatiana Mulero

Stevin Anthony Multari-McKinney

Matthew Z Myers

Dena Naga

Alexandra Jordan Nash

David Nashed

Bryce Michael Nemmers

Preston Katsch Nemmers

Shania Lee Nixon

Elizabeth Esmeralda Orjuela

Julius C Ottaviani

Enrico Jose Paredes

Mary Elisabeth Peck

Terra Elizabeth Pinner

Matthew DeJesus Reyes

Marquilo Reon Rhynes

Olivia Annabella Roberts

Veronika Bridgette Roth

Ashley-Aaliyah Santiago

Rafael Alejandro Santiago

Nicholas Martin Sauer

Paulina Schmerer

Antwan Damar Scott

Katherine Seavers

Maximilian Seybal

Marianne Cutileiro Soares Silva

David Felipe Tafur

Chauncy Taylor

Aryanna Nicole Thomas

Victor Anthony Timpanaro

Adam Carleton Utter

Chandler Shaw Wilder

Victoria Payton Woods

Virginia Josephinia Woods

Linda Anna Zuk

   

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.