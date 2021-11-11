ORLANDO | Exactly 25 years to the day of his Ordination, Father Mariano Catura professed his oath of incardination to the Diocese of Orlando.
Father Catura was ordained to the priesthood in the Diocese of Caceres, Philippines, on his 27th birthday, Nov. 9, 1996, at the Basilica of Our Lady of Peñafrancia in Naga, Philippines. He is the second of 10 siblings. His youngest brother, Father Alfeo Catura, attended the ceremony along with one of their sisters.
In 2007, Father Catura was assigned missionary work at St. Vincent Caribbean in the West Indies as part of a program with his diocese.
“The Diocese of Caceres is very large and because they had many priests, the bishop made a pastoral plan to help other dioceses needing priests,” he explained.
Around that time, he began visiting his friend, Father Kenny Aquino, parochial administrator of Divine Mercy Parish, Cocoa Beach. Father Aquino introduced him to then-Bishop of Orlando Thomas Wenski and later Bishop John Noonan. He was struck with how welcoming they were.
For the next five summers, Father Catura spent one month covering for Father Anthony Bluett. He said that started a connection and sparked his desire to work in the Diocese of Orlando.
In 2013, he spent a six-month sabbatical in the Orlando area. Before he left, Bishop Noonan asked him to begin the process of incardination. He said Bishop Noonan’s attitude attracted him to the diocese.
“He was so friendly,” he recalled. “He spoke to me like a brother and a friend.”
The following year he was assigned to help Father Aquino at Our Lady of the Lakes Parish in Deltona. Then he served at Holy Family Parish, Orlando, where he stayed for almost three years. He served Holy Redeemer Parish, Kissimmee with Father Tim LaBo and in 2017 he became parochial administrator of St. Rose of Lima Parish, Poinciana.
Today he again serves with Father LaBo, who currently oversees St. Anthony, St. Joseph and Resurrection parishes in Lakeland, and St. Joseph Parish in Winter Haven.
Father Catura also enjoys the camaraderie of the Filipino community and priests. Visiting them in the summers, he noticed how happy they were and how much they enjoyed their ministry.
“I feel so at home. Everyone is so welcoming,” he said with a joyful smile. “I just want the grace of God to sustain me and my commitment to priestly ministry — sustain me with His grace of good health and commitment and be inspired helping out in whatever capacity I have to the ministry of Jesus."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.