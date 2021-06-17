ORLANDO | Deputies and dedicated Catholics joined forces for Saturday fun and a serious message. In the midst of live music, free games, and food trucks, the Diocese of Orlando Human Trafficking Task Force (DOHTTF) warned families of the hidden dangers of trafficking online.
“We want to bring awareness of human trafficking and what it is because not everyone knows about it or they only know what they see from the movies,” said Traci Mayfield, juvenile intervention officer with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. “We want to equip people with the right information.”
The free event coincided with World Day Against Child Labor June 12. It helped parents and children spot warning signs in a fun, interactive environment at Reiter Park in Longwood.
DOHTTF partners with task forces to highlight the inherent dignity of all God’s people and create awareness to prevent atrocities of human trafficking
Dorothy Haskell, grandmother to Arabella B., 9, and Aubrielle B., 6, said it’s very important for kids to realize what they’re up against in this world as far as human trafficking and strangers.
“I really loved it, and the event taught me to defend myself from strangers,” Arabella said.
