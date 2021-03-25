ORLANDO | How do everyday families review the “Joy of Love?”
That was a reflection the Florida Catholic offered to three families of the diocese to bring alive Pope Francis’ apostolic exhortation Amoris Laetitia (Joy of Love). Marking the exhortation’s fifth anniversary, the pope proclaimed the “Amoris Laetitia Family” Year to begin March 19, 2021 and end June 26, 2022 at the World Meeting of Families.
In the exhortation, Pope Francis said the heart of family ministry is “the frankness of the proclamation of the Gospel and the tenderness of accompaniment.” Our three families explored that theme and how they live their daily lives choosing a path to holiness.
HAMMEN FAMILY OF WINTER HAVEN
John and Judy Hammen grew up in Wisconsin with a strong Catholic upbringing. The St. Joseph parishioners learned from their parents and tried to apply those practices to their relationship, John said.
“We were nurtured through the Sacraments,” Judy added. “Dad always said, ‘Sacraments bring the family together and keep them together.’”
When they married, they wanted to raise their three children Catholic. They found their faith strengthened by a Christ Renews His Parish Retreat at their former parish in Tallahassee. Both had an encounter with the Lord that reinvigorated their spiritual life. As their love and spiritual life matured, Judy noted, “We grew in our faith with our children.”
Their children are Thomas, 24, Anthony, 22, and Violet, who is in her teens. Anthony is president of Catholic Campus Ministry at University of Central Florida, and he took notice of how his parents’ own faith grew. At the center of growth was prayer.
Both Anthony and Thomas describe their mother as the family’s “prayer warrior” who gathered the family for a rosary or to go to Mass. And their dad always fought to have meals together as a family and led the prayer. “As a boy, hearing my dad pray was impactful because every little boy wants to be like his dad. I really honor my dad for that,” Thomas said.
“Family should be the place where we learn how to love properly,” Anthony added. “It’s a very natural place to learn to forgive, laugh with each other, or mess around with each other.”
The sons also recognize their parents’ sacrificial love and their willingness to embrace it. Wanting the children in Catholic school meant their dad would travel during the week for his work in construction, while their mother would stay at home with the children.
“My dad loves my mom first, then us. He’s sacrificial in providing for us and for my mom. There’s this natural joy and love between them that just overflows. It’s not always spoken, but you can see there is clear communication and love between them,” Anthony said.
He described his family as “definitely not perfect by any means, but they can communicate and listen to each other.”
As the kids grew older, the families supported them in their vocations and respected them when they fell away from the Church for a time. John said they allowed them to make mistakes and added “giving them some latitude ultimately brings them closer to the Lord.” He claimed Proverbs 22:6 for them, “Train up a child in the way he should go; even when he is old he will not depart from it.”
“I knew God was protecting them and had a plan,” said Judy, who recalled praying to St. Monica for both her sons. In time, she trusted they would “go running back to the Father.”
Thomas is now a missionary for St. Paul’s Outreach at Texas State University and Anthony will serve as a missionary for the outreach after he graduates in August.
“I really think it’s all because I came home to a mom and a dad who loved the Lord,” Thomas said. “They planted those deep seeds of grace in my life.”
SIBAYAN FAMILY OF SANFORD
Romy and Loie Sibayan, parishioners of All Souls Parish in Sanford, met in the Philippines. Romy considered the seminary, and laughed as he recalled his prayer at the time, “If I don’t become a pope, please give me a family that serves you.”
Steeped in Catholicism, he and Loie eventually joined Missionary Families for Christ, which was then called Couples for Christ. When they moved to Florida, they continued that ministry. The couple’s three daughters — Isabela, 28, Micaella, 26, and Angela, 25 — are part of Missionary Families for Christ Single.
For the Sibayan family, as with the others interviewed for this article, service, ministry and Sunday Mass are essential parts of modeling the faith. Romy and Loie carry out this commitment through the five spokes of the Missionary Families for Christ: prayer, study of the Word, Sacraments, service, and fellowship. Loie notes all of these are anchored by the “hub which is God.”
While the Sibayans have experienced sacrifice, Romy prefers to call it “pure love,” because the love outweighs the sacrifice. Loie left a prestigious job in the Philippines to move to Florida to be with family. Upon arriving, Loie worked as a laundress. In those first days, the couple often sacrificed their own meals to feed their children. The memories brought tears to both their eyes, but there is no trace of resentment in the recollection. Loie said God’s providence and her obedience taught her necessary humility, and Romy affirmed, “In doing that, you offer a sacrifice for the love of God.”
Their eldest daughter, Isabela, recalled witnessing her parents praying for her and her siblings, which her parents always referred to as gifts who belong to God. It moved Isabela to strive towards that example and to trust God and spend time with Him above all else. An appreciation of this great gift leads families to love unconditionally, as the Father loves his children. And Romy and Loie see their role as stewards of their children for God. Like most parents, they try to help them avoid common pitfalls. Keeping their daughters involved in the Missionary Families for Christ has helped them stay on a path to holiness. “We need to pass on what we have learned and the journey to holiness begins,” Loie said.
BALL FAMILY OF OVIEDO
Tim and Toni Ball’s faith began to blossom when a priest asked them to write a prayer so family could pray for their impending marriage.
A line of the prayer reads, “May we be blessed with children. May their love for each other serve as a mirror to the love You have shown to the whole world through your son, Jesus Christ.”
The verse they selected to put on their wedding invitation said it all. From Ecclesiastes 4:12, “A cord of three strands is not easily broken.” The oldest of their four children, Joanna, youth minister at St. Stephen Parish in Winter Springs, even painted it on a canvas for them as a reminder.
Along with Joanna, who is 27, the Ball’s children include Joseph, 25, Maria, 21, and Micah, 19. Recognizing that “education started at home,” Toni wanted more for her children than just faith formation. She would gather the family in a circle in the morning for prayer before the children left for school. She also added brief morning devotionals or books of saints.
All three of the couples made a point of taking time apart to nurture their own marital relationships. They each had date nights and when the children got old enough to be unsupervised, Tim and Toni spent 15 minutes alone when Tim returned from work to “touch base” and catch up on the day’s events.
“Taking that time for ourselves first in order to be more present to the family really did help our marriage because we were able to communicate more clearly with each other,” Toni said.
She shared the credit for raising her children with the faith-filled communities of her former parish St. Stephen in Winter Springs and currently, — Most Precious Blood in Oviedo — and extended families. From her parents’ perennial example as mentors to Pre-Cana couples, Toni saw the message was clear. “I knew that faith was ever-present and it always involved family,” she said.
Respect and forgiveness are key components of marriage and family life. The Balls make it a point to apologize to the children and to one another in front of them. Tim recalled, apologizing and trying to “avoid that tendency to try and explain it. If you’re trying to explain it, you’re trying to excuse it.” Tim added, “I feel like everything we do, we’re trying to put the Eucharist to work. We’re not supposed to receive it and keep it for ourselves.”
Along with forgiveness, the couple is also quick to praise one another and show affection in front of the kids. Whether dancing around the kitchen or a warm embrace when Toni is washing the dishes, those moments can be a living reminder of the Joy of Love.