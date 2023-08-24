Eucharistic Revival’s Year of the Parish

The Eucharistic Revival’s Year of the Parish began on the solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ (Corpus Christi), June 19, 2023. Marking the day, Holy Redeemer Parish in Orlando make a procession with the Blessed Sacrament followed by parishioners from many nationalities.

ORLANDO  |  In an age where churches are closing and chapels are often empty as Jesus rests in the tabernacle alone, Pope Francis calls for all to revive their “awe” for Jesus’ true presence in the Blessed Sacrament. In this second year of Eucharistic Revival focused on parish life in the Eucharist, Diocese of Orlando faithful seek Him in Adoration and find others joining them.

Eucharistic Revival Day of Reflection

Eucharistic Revival Day of Reflection, held at Christ the King Mission in Citra, closes its final hour with Eucharistic Adoration led by Deacon Joe Gassman.

Eucharistic Adoration, also known as the Blessed Sacrament, is the adoration of Jesus Christ present in the Holy Eucharist — outside the Mass. The consecrated host is displayed in a monstrance, and people come to pray and worship Jesus in silence, drawing them deeper into a relationship with Him.

