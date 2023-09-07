Spiritual adoption

Some members of the respect life ministry got creative in how they displayed some of the gifts. They made a tree to display donated items.
Spiritual adoption

Maggie Fraser's first spiritual adoption was a boy she named Kevin Zachary. Various cards with prayers help adoptive parents pray for their spiritually adopted babies often along with small chaplets.

SUMMERFIELD  |  Maggie Fraser prays every day for Joseph Thomas. She’s never met him, although she hopes she will someday. 

What she does know is roughly how big he is, what he looked like since God conceived him, and the promise of joy that is to come should his mother choose to let him live.

