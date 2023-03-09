Most Precious Blood Mission

Father Jorge Torres takes a moment to listen to a question from one of the young people attending the Eucharistic Revival Mission at Most Precious Blood Parish in Oviedo, March 3-4, 2023. Father Torres was appointed to the USCCB's Secretariat for Evangelization and Catechesis in primary support of the Eucharistic Revival initiative.
Most Precious Blood Mission

The Eucharistic Revival Mission at Most Precious Blood Parish in Oviedo, concluded with Adoration led by Father Jorge Torres.
Most Precious Blood Mission

Karime Franklin takes notes at Most Precious Blood Parish's Eucharistic Mission, March 3-4, 2023.

OVIEDO  |  Approaching the second year of the Eucharistic Revival, parishioners of Most Precious Blood Parish in Oviedo received the special gift of having former parochial vicar, Father Jorge Torres, come and share about the mission.

Father Torres is a Diocese of Orlando priest who was appointed in June 2021 to the Secretariat for Evangelization and Catechesis — in primary support of the Eucharistic Revival initiative.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.