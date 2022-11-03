CITRA | Every year in October, Blessed Trinity Parish in Ocala plans a morning of reflection where all those in pastoral care ministry come together in ongoing formation. In this year of Eucharistic revival, it seemed appropriate to make the Eucharist the focus.
Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Sister Juliet Nakalema said the group meets at Christ the King Mission because it is “a quiet place surrounded by nature.”
More than 40 people began the morning by praying the rosary, Oct. 29, led by Deacon Jim Maubach. Later Father Zbigniew Stradomski, parochial vicar of Blessed Trinity Parish in Ocala, celebrated Mass.
Speaker John Molloy, director of children’s ministry at the Diocese of Orlando, offered personal testimony and practical advice on how to go deeper in the spiritual life. Participant William Duncan noted he found it “very uplifting”. “I particularly enjoyed where he gave interesting and practical guidance on increasing our relationship with God through conversion and prayer. This will lead to a greater understanding and relationship with the Eucharist. This in turn will result in enhancing our missionary work with others.”
Kerling Israel, Blessed Trinity parishioner and minister to the sick, said she felt God’s presence the moment she stepped into the church.
“I believe in God’s presence in the Eucharist, His Body and Blood, but it’s been 10 or 15 years since I felt that so strongly,” she said, adding she felt a clarity that God was calling her to surrender her fears and fully trust the Lord in her ministry.
It also deepened her awareness of carrying His presence with her in her daily life, in all that she does. Although she prays in Eucharistic Adoration once a week, she said, “If I believe in His true presence, then I need to stop more often, even a minute just to say ‘Hello’ to Jesus.”
Kerling had that opportunity along with other participants as the morning ended with Eucharistic Adoration led by Deacon Joe Gassman, Secretary for Leadership and Parish Life in the diocese.
