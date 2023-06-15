ORLANDO  |  More than 1,200 believers packed the pews of the Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe excited to encounter Jesus. Bishop John Noonan invited them all with a very specific spiritual goal in mind – each person would receive the True Presence of Jesus in the Eucharist and then become Christ to one another.

The Eucharistic Pilgrimage: The Gift of Sacred Mystery was a passing of the torch as the National Eucharistic Revival moves from the diocesan level down to all parishes. The event on June 10, 2023 built upon Bishop Noonan’s Pastoral Letter “The Eucharist: God Among Us.”

