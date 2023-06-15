Bishop John Noonan pauses for prayer at the Polish altar of repose with the monstrance carrying Jesus. The procession with the Blessed Sacrament culminated the celebration of Corpus Christi and the Eucharistic Pilgrimage, June 10, at the Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe.
Bishop John Noonan incenses the Blessed Sacrament at Eucharistic Pilgrimage: The Gift of Sacred Mystery, inaugurating the year of the Eucharistic Revival. He is kneeling alongside priests and deacons of the diocese.
Eucharistic Pilgrimage: The Gift of Sacred Mystery at the Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe culminates with a procession of the Blessed Sacrament.
Above, pilgrims of the Eucharistic Pilgrimage were urged to follow the example of the selfless care of Mother Teresa of Calcutta as she became a Eucharist for others.
Women of African descent dressed in colorful clothing don their native traditional vestments.
A Filipino priests receives the monstrance at the Filipino altar of repose as the choir, dressed in traditional Barong tagalog white shirts sang praises.
Father Chau Nguyen, pastor of St. Philip Phan Van Minh Parish in Orlando, incenses the Vietnamese altar as Bishop John Noonan looks on.
ORLANDO | More than 1,200 believers packed the pews of the Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe excited to encounter Jesus. Bishop John Noonan invited them all with a very specific spiritual goal in mind – each person would receive the True Presence of Jesus in the Eucharist and then become Christ to one another.
The Eucharistic Pilgrimage: The Gift of Sacred Mystery was a passing of the torch as the National Eucharistic Revival moves from the diocesan level down to all parishes. The event on June 10, 2023 built upon Bishop Noonan’s Pastoral Letter “The Eucharist: God Among Us.”
Entering the basilica, participants could see eight altars of repose representing different countries and cultures, adorned with paintings, statues and images of the Blessed Mother and patron saints. As Mass concluded, Bishop Noonan processed with Jesus in the monstrance, the wafts of incense filling the air as he paused at each altar for prayer – received in jubilant song.
Before the procession the faithful reflected on the Real Presence of Christ in the Eucharist. They remained glued to a giant screen below the crucifix where Catholic teaching, words of faith, and inspiring stories came forth from bishops, priests, religious sisters and lay people… all of them testifying that the Eucharist is Jesus Christ — not a symbol.
Bishop Emeritus Felipe Estévez of the Diocese of St. Augustine was first, sharing his excitement for the Eucharistic Revival, despite Pew Research Center numbers showing only one-third of Catholics truly believe in the Real Presence of Christ. He is encouraged this second year of the revival will provide “a deeper understanding of the Eucharist among the faithful, leading to a greater participation of the laity in Sunday worship.” He hopes those who only participate in the celebration of Mass at Christmas and Easter will be inspired to attend Mass weekly, making it the true pinnacle of the week and that each parishioner comes “to appreciate more and more the privilege and practice of Adoration.”
Up next, Father Jorge Torres, a priest of the Diocese of Orlando who now serves as an executive director of Consecrated Life and Vocations for the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. He spoke of Jesus, “as a person” who is able to reciprocate love and stressed the relationship Christ offers through His Presence is a give and take.
Sharing his own testimony of conversion, he explained how an invitation led him to a teen youth group where he encountered Christ. There, in South Bronx at the height of the crack epidemic and inner-city challenges “and outside the drug dealers, the prostitutes, the gun shots; there I encountered Jesus in the Eucharist,” he said, showing how Christ can encounter anyone, anywhere.
Sister Alicia Torres, executive team member of the National Eucharistic Revival, spoke about the love of Jesus and His call to “Love one another as I have loved you.” She noted, “Jesus isn’t just talking about feelings. Jesus is talking about love as a choice… love as desiring, or willing, the good of the other as Saint Thomas would say.”
She illustrated her point of being Eucharist to others by recounting how she helped a couple struggling to meet the needs of their child with exceptional abilities. Without specific actions, it was simply Sister’s words of encouragement that changed the mother’s outlook. “In my Western mindset, I thought that I had to do something. But all that the Lord wanted me to do was to be present to her and her need and speak the words that He would have spoken to her.”
Local meteorologist Brian Shields endeared himself to the crowd with great story telling, strong faith, and a few jokes. His takeaway message… love Jesus and others by doing what you can with what you have. That is being a Eucharist to others. Small things matter. Love like Mother Teresa of Calcutta… start with a hug and “Find your Calcutta where you are.” Quoting Bishop Noonan’s Pastoral Letter he said, “Now we are called to go out of our comfort zone and be a eucharist, to bring forth Jesus among ourselves and with our brothers and sisters, wherever we encounter them.”
The celebration of Mass followed with praise and worship and was a teaching moment. Each part of the Mass came with commentary explaining key moments and why they are important to Catholics. Lisa Weis, Director of Liturgy at St. Margaret Mary Parish in Winter Park, explained what was occurring on the altar and in the pews, providing deeper engagement for participants.
The commentary echoed that of Bishop Noonan’s homily. “Every time you come to Church, there is something magnificent happening – through words, through actions, and above all, through miracles,” he said. He spoke of conversions occurring by simply being in the Presence during Adoration. He noted the “Amen” spoken upon receiving “the body of Christ” at the reception of Communion. “May our ‘Amen’ truly reflect who Christ is for each and every one of us,” he said, “so we too may be Christ to one another.”
The Eucharistic Revival will culminate with a historic event July 17-21, 2024, as more than 80,000 Catholics of all ages will gather in Indianapolis to reconsecrate their hearts to the source and summit of our faith. For more information on the Eucharistic Revival go to https://www.orlandodiocese.org/eucharistic-revival/.
