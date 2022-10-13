ORLANDO  |  Hosted by the Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary, the fourth Eucharistic-Marian Conference held in Miami, Oct. 7-9, 2022, included voices from all over the world, such as Antonia Acutis, mother of Blessed Carlo Acutis. 

Archbishop Santo Marciano, of the Military Ordinariate of Italy, presided at the Oct. 8 Mass. The homily was offered by Father Jorge Torres, a priest of the Diocese of Orlando who currently serves as the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ representative for the National Eucharistic Revival. He said according to two Pew Research surveys, 30% of Catholics believe in the real presence.

