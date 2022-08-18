ORL MArian contest winner

Tiary C., an eighth grade student from St. Anthony Catholic School in Lakeland, took first place in the annual Marian Essay Contest.

LAKELAND  |  Tiary C. is an eighth-grader at St. Anthony Catholic School who is an eager disciple. She models Mary’s love and generosity to her school, and recently took first place in the diocesan Marian Essay Contest.

The contest fosters young people in developing a deeper devotion to the Blessed Mother. The goal is to help students better understand their own role as disciples and stewards of God’s grace. Tiary modeled Our Lady’s charity and generosity by donating her $1,000 award to her school’s art program.

