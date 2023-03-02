Rite of Election Book

Catechetical directors from across the diocese hold up the Book of the Elect for each of their parishes at the Rite of Election at the Basilica Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe, Orlando, Feb. 26, 2023.

ORLANDO  |  This year the Diocese of Orlando welcomed 200 more catechumens as elect of the Catholic Church at the Rite of Election, Feb. 26, at the Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe, than it did last year. Among the elect are 44 parishioners of Centro Guadalupano Mission in Wahneta. 

Bishop John Noonan blesses one of the Elect at the Rite of Election held Feb. 26, 2023, at the Basilica Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe.

Many of those members will be in full communion with the church thanks to the invitation of Dominican Father Dubernay Rodas Grajales. He encouraged current and new families coming to the mission to form ministries such as rosary, Cursillo, Adoration and more, prior to his reassignment. The invitation came after noticing many had not received the Sacraments.

Children and youth from Centro Guadalupano Mission are among the 44 Wahneta parishioners who will be receiving the Sacraments of Baptism, Holy Communion and Confirmation at the Easter Vigil. They are pictured here at the Rite of Election where the catechumens become the Elect.

