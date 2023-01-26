ALTAMONTE SPRINGS  |  Nery Naya understands the anxiety experienced when people drop their children off at an early learning center. They might be worried the care offered by the facility is not top notch or that the children won’t get what they need. 

It was that anxiety that spurred Naya to become a teacher and eventually director of an early learning center — specifically St. Mary Magdalen’s Early Learning Center. And as its director she pursued the Gold Seal Certification to assure other parents their children were receiving the best care available.

