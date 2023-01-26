ALTAMONTE SPRINGS | Nery Naya understands the anxiety experienced when people drop their children off at an early learning center. They might be worried the care offered by the facility is not top notch or that the children won’t get what they need.
It was that anxiety that spurred Naya to become a teacher and eventually director of an early learning center — specifically St. Mary Magdalen’s Early Learning Center. And as its director she pursued the Gold Seal Certification to assure other parents their children were receiving the best care available.
“Being part of the Gold Seal Quality Care Program shows parents that as an early learning center we strive for and achieve going above and beyond the minimum licensing standards,” Naya said. “Choosing a place to care, educate and love your child is one of the most important and difficult decisions a parent has to make. It is my hope that when they see that St. Mary Magdalen ELC is a gold seal provider, it helps them make that decision and also makes them feel at ease.”
In 1996, the Florida legislature established the Gold Seal Quality Care Program to recognize childcare facilities and family day care homes that have exceeded required minimum licensing standards. The program’s website states the Gold Seal Quality Care Program is not an accreditation, but a designation.
Naya began at St. Mary Magdalen in January 2023, but her previous experience of earning the Gold Seal certification at Sts. Peter and Paul Early Learning Center offers an edge. When Sts. Peter and Paul’s center in Winter Park closed in October 2022, she began working with Elise Steiner, then director of the center at St. Mary Magdalen. Steiner served as a staff member for more than 35 years, including as director for the last 15 years.
Despite being there for a short time, Naya said “it was evident that this program is one of excellence.” Upon seeing the level of care, safety, hygiene and education there, she reached out to the Florida Catholic Conference, Catholic schools’ accreditation agency, and began the process of pursuing the Gold Seal designation for St. Mary Magdalen.
“(Steiner) along with the amazing staff of teachers did a great job of serving their students and their community,” Naya added. “I worked with the Florida Catholic Conference to indicate my observations and apply for the Gold Seal status. It is my job now to build on the great program they created and continue to provide a quality foundation for our students both academically and spiritually.”
Shelley Bosko, director of accreditation, early childhood and special programs for the Office of Catholic Schools, said Naya “hit the ground running” to achieve the Gold Seal Quality Care Status with the Department of Children and Families, Division of Early Learning. Bosko said the status is important because it serves as an indicator that a facility is doing more than just meeting requirements and that the level of quality is higher than expected by childcare licensing and accreditation.
“(Naya) knew the first day walking in that this is where they needed to go,” Bosko said, also crediting Steiner with “getting things in shape. … It was a tag team effort.”
Naya’s daughters attend St. Mary Magdalen, and she understands first-hand how difficult it might be to trust your child to somebody else.
“Proving to parents that we are doing the absolute best we can for their children is very important to me because I’m a parent,” Naya said. “Aside from that, they’re also academically and spiritually learning. And our accreditation and certificates are a testament to that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.