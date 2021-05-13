DAYTONA BEACH | Leo, an eighth grader at Lourdes Academy Scout of troop 35, knows hard work. His love of God equipped and guided him to restore Our Lady of Lourdes Parish’s Marian Maritime Grotto, earning him his Boy Scouts of America Eagle rank.
His eager desire to learn about and live his faith also compelled him to earn the coveted Ad Altare religious medal, the highest religious award a Scout can receive. The last youth of the parish who earned the medal did so more than 20 years ago.
“I have been fortunate to be surrounded by awesome people who serve God,” Leo said. He said both his parish and school taught him “all means ‘all.’” “Ad Altare gave me the opportunity to dig deeper into my Catholic faith and explore the Sacraments — what they mean to my life each day.”
When asked what the project and nine-month effort to earn the religious medal taught him, he responded, “Unconditional means I don’t pick and choose, but make myself available to people as Christ has done for us. To learn and teach interchangeably and walk with humility. The mercy God shows me when I faulter helps me recognize all the little moments of grace in my life — like my parish and school family and my mom and dad. The sacrifices they teach me are their joys because they see the bigger purpose helping others.”
Helping others is what his Eagle project was all about. Having grown up in the community and attending Lourdes Academy, he was well-aware of the concerns over the homeless. Police frequently found used needles among the overgrown landscaping surrounding the heavily soiled coquina structure that formed the Marian Grotto on campus, located just blocks from the ocean. The few benches present were broken and unusable.
Leo recalled how his pastor, Father Phil Egitto, “wanted to hold outside services and events to welcome people in the community, but it wasn’t safe or clean for the school to hold outside class and prayer.” When Principal Stephen Dole and Father Egitto expressed their hope for the grotto, “I wanted to give that back to the school and community because they have guided and supported me.”
He made a four-phase plan and spent his 10-day Easter break restoring it with a crew of Scouts he guided. They diligently cleared the overgrowth, freshened the landscaping and cleaned the coquina of decades old soil.
On May 6, the National Day of Prayer, people from different faiths gathered at the grotto to pray. “It was awesome,” he said. “I saw people feel the Spirit touch them and I knew it was all worth me serving, giving back to others and our Lord.” He added, “I can’t thank my family enough for raising me with an understanding of faith and Father Phil and Mrs. Nancy Sturm (religious education teacher) for guiding me through my sacraments and spending many months and years helping me understand, I’m not a volunteer. We are here to serve others in the Lord.”
