Father Benjamin Lehnertz, parochial administrator of St. Joseph Parish in Orlando, prays with a client receiving diapers and baby supplies.

ORLANDO  |  During the pandemic, Jackie Lucas lost her job followed by a difficult recovery from COVID-19. She and her three children traveled nearly 80 miles round trip from Clermont to receive diapers and baby wipes at St. Joseph Parish in Orlando, Aug. 6. 

“It’s worth it,” Lucas said. “It doesn’t matter what the gas prices are. This is such a blessing. I’m grateful.” 

Deacon Gary Tester, of St. Joseph Parish in Orlando who is also executive director of Catholic Charities of Central Florida, blesses a client during the diaper drop event.
St. Joseph parishioners in Orlando collected nearly 31,000 diapers and close to 18,000 wipes for the event, helping 161 children and 91 families.

