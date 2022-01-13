ORLANDO | Bishop John Noonan celebrated Mass with more than 50 donors and Bishop Moore Catholic High School staff in thanksgiving for their part in the renovated St. Joseph Chapel. Donors from as far back as Bishop Moore’s class of 1957 to current families, shared why it was important to be a part of it.
The goal of the renovation was to maintain a balance of keeping the history of the chapel intact, while making other necessary updates to meet the needs of our current student population.
Matthew Tarantino (class of 2020) shared how he loves the changes to the new chapel because they are “just different enough, but it still feels like home.” Larry Kelly, former assistant principal, and his wife, Pat, felt connected to the chapel because their son, alumni Michael Kelly (class of 1995) was baptized there.
The Caneza/Black families , who brought three generations to Mass, helped renovate the chapel in memory of their grandfather, Andrew P. Caneza. They said “Pops,” as they affectionately called him, cared so much about Catholic education that his family knew this was something he would have wanted to support.
The Tessitore/Delaport families have had three generations graduate from Bishop Moore. Chris and Debra Tessitore met on campus and were happy their daughters received the same Catholic foundation they had. Debra also taught at Bishop Moore and coached the cheerleading team.
Also participating was Ann Polasek. At 100, she felt blessed to have sent her four children to Bishop Moore. She, like her late husband, John, is a strong proponent of Catholic education.
One of the original pieces in the chapel that remains is the mosaic mural behind the altar depicting the Last Supper. Bishop Noonan shared this historic piece of art has a deeper meaning. The broken pieces represent the bread broken and shared. He said each person is different, but comes together as the picture of Christ in the world. The mural was an original art piece of the convent chapel of the Sisters of St. Joseph, the founding teachers of Bishop Moore who resided on campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.