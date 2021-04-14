LONGWOOD | It was a Sunday during Lent when a parishioner of Nativity Parish approached the pastor, Father David Scotchie, after Mass. The parishioner heard Tina Stafstrom, executive director of Life Choices Medical Center, speak at the weekend liturgies about the healing ministry. Surprised by what was heard, they proposed to match donations raised for the pregnancy center up to $25,000. Father Scotchie said it was “an offer I could not refuse.”
Stafstrom, a parishioner of Annunciation Parish, explained mothers who go to Life Choices are pregnant and often not making much money, in an unhealthy relationship, or already struggling to raise children. She said many Catholics do not understand the desperate measures that drive people to make certain decisions. She acknowledged even she did not fully comprehend the depths of the struggles women and men face until she arrived at Life Choices little more than a year ago.
She explained for these men and women, an abortion sounds like an easy way to take care of so many problems. What they really need is hope and love.
Speaking of the Altamonte Springs center and its work, Father Scotchie said, “It opens one’s eyes to the reality of the struggle women and families face each day and allows for loving and compassionate service to them.”
Last Lent, Nativity raised $13,000 for Life Choices, which was typical for the annual Lent collection. He challenged his congregation to surpass the goal and was overjoyed by their generosity. “We crushed our goal of $50,000,” he said noting a collection of more than $35,000 in donations. With a $25K challenge match, they raised more than $67,000. That included a personal donation from the pastor.
Since the pandemic, Life Choices Medical Center has seen a 30% increase in clients. It becomes harder to serve them as the pandemic persists, inhibiting opportunities for regularly scheduled fundraisers. This pandemic highlighted the shortcomings of their current technology and need for a community resource coordinator. When Stafstrom learned of the large donation, she was overwhelmed by the gift.
The funds will go to expanding the mentoring program for parents, updating technology to better accommodate families, and to equip families with better resources.
In a letter to parishioners, Father Scotchie said, “God has given us an opportunity to do some real good. May our efforts help women and their babies in their need.”
Stafstrom noted monetary donations are only a small part of Nativity parishioners’ commitment. Many are now volunteers. On Good Friday, a group prayed outside and knocked on the door, hoping to pray for and with staff. Holding back tears she said, “That’s been humbling for us – that they’ve been so present on this journey.”