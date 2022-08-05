Alicia Abbey, principal of Morning Star Catholic School, works with Bishop Moore and St. Charles schools to provide deeper understanding of the uniqueness of every individual. (ALVIDA GROOM)

ORLANDO | Dubbed “The Doctors of College Park”, their focus is to make their zeal for faith, learning, and solidarity contagious. Principals Erika Wikstrom (Bishop Moore), Alicia Abbey (Morning Star), and Jamie Rodriguez (St. Charles Borromeo) are all PhDs, who share a common campus in Orlando. 

Superintendent of Catholic Schools, Henry Fortier said, “The College Park trio will be a strong partnership of highly effective Catholic educators. Each brings a rich and diverse background to their respective communities, while working collaboratively, integrating the campuses. They represent what Catholic education is about - a deep faith, service to others, academic excellence, and the rich diverseness of our Church.”

Principal of Bishop Moore Catholic High School, Erika Wikstrom is one of three PhDs sharing the same campus. She finds strength in a deep prayer life and seeks to bridge ethnic divides through understanding. (ALVIDA GROOM)

Jamie Rodriguez, Prinicpal of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic School, brings her expertise in curriculum development and love of God to her campus, shared by fellow leaders in education. (COURTESY)

