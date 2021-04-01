MERRITT ISLAND | Divine Mercy Catholic School began as a dream for a new school on Merritt Island that would educate children in the Catholic faith. Four Sisters of Mercy from Ireland, one lay teacher, a pastor and friends of the community made their dream a reality in 1964 with the inaugural class of first through sixth grade.
Since its humble beginnings 57 years ago, Divine Mercy Catholic School (now named Divine Mercy Catholic Academy) has a rich history of excellence in education and service to the community. Divine Mercy alumni are characterized as responsible faith-filled citizens, leaders in the community and church, family-oriented, and productive members of society.
On March 26, 3021, Father Kenny Aquino, pastor of Divine Mercy Catholic Church announced the merger of the academy with the surrounding schools in the area — St. Mary Catholic School in Rockledge, Our Saviour Catholic School in Cocoa Beach, and St. Teresa Catholic School in Titusville. Over time, Divine Mercy has experienced declines in enrollment and financial shortfalls, especially in light of the severe impact of the pandemic.
This decision to merge came after much research, collaboration, contemplation and prayer among Diocese of Orlando Catholic school leadership. Upon this news of the school merger, the community of families have experienced heartfelt sadness, but are being welcomed and embraced by the sister schools in the Brevard area. Although the physical buildings of Divine Mercy will be closed at the end of this school year, Catholic education will continue for Divine Mercy families at its three sister schools with continued assistance the parish and school endowment. The spirit and memories of Divine Mercy Catholic Academy will carry on in the hearts of the alumni, students, and families forever.
The three surrounding schools will hold open houses exclusively for the academy families. Families can take tours, meet state-certified teachers, and register their child(ren) at the school of their choice. Current families whose children have scholarships will be afforded the same scholarships at the neighboring sister schools. The open houses are as followed:
• Our Saviour, Cocoa Beach, April 5, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.;
• St. Mary, Rockledge, April 7, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.;
• St. Teresa, Titusville, April 12, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Many of the rich traditions of Divine Mercy Catholic Academy will be incorporated at the three sister schools including attending the Mass and receiving the Sacraments of Reconciliation and First Holy Communion, and the student mentor buddy program. The academy is well known for excellence in all subject areas, faith-formation, focus on STREAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math), Space Day where all students participate in science experiments led by NASA engineers, and being a family-oriented community of friends.
The commonality of Divine Mercy Catholic Academy and neighboring Catholic schools is that every student is embraced as an individual, child of God, and has faculty and staff who are nurturing and offer a faith-filled environment. The students and families of Divine Mercy will be welcomed and become vital members of their new school community. Students will soon discover at their sister schools the same beautiful traditions, liturgical celebrations, Mass and daily prayer.
Divine Mercy Catholic Academy families are in the thoughts and prayers of the entire Catholic community as they embark on a new educational journey for their children that is truly an extension of their own special community, where students will continue to grow intellectually, spiritually, socially and emotionally.