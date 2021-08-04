ORLANDO | As parents and children make plans for the long-awaited return to school, the COVID-19 pandemic takes yet another turn. Henry Fortier, superintendent of Catholic Schools, and his staff are working with teachers and parents to ensure a safe in-classroom experience come Aug. 11.
“When we finished last year, there was a sense of relief that we were finally getting on the other side of this pandemic,” Fortier said. “With the vaccines, there was lots of hope. As the past two weeks have unfolded, it has brought everybody back to the realization that we’re not done with this yet. That we really have to let science do its part and then we do our part.”
Fortier assured there will be a safe return to schools. Transmission of the virus was kept low last school year due to numerous safety protocols put in place. This year, staff is taking it up a notch. Student desks will continue to be socially distanced, three feet apart. Rather than have clear plastic partitions around each desk, which do not contain viral spread, all Catholic schools in the Diocese of Orlando have undergone HVAC inspection.
“We have tested the air quality in all of our schools, the air exchange systems and HVAC systems in every classroom have been cleaned and adjusted to optimize performance, fixing any issues they may have found,” Fortier said.
Perhaps the most effective preventative is the installation of UVC lighting at the coils on all school HVAC systems, which began Aug. 2. UVC lighting is a method of air sanitation that works by disrupting the DNA of the virus, making it impossible to replicate. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) indicates UVC radiation has been shown to destroy the outer protein coating of the SARS-Coronavirus.
“It’s one of a few scientifically proven methods to purify the air. It kills 99% of all mold, flu virus, and COVID,” according to Fortier. “It’s going to benefit us overall in all the air systems in our schools. Because we know this virus can be airborne, these systems will be constantly working and cleaning the air for us – to halt the spread of the virus within our classrooms.”
Temperature checks will not occur as it proved to be an ineffective measure of viral detection; many students were asymptomatic. Fortier acknowledged high levels of frustration among parents as he has received hundreds of emails sharing views on both sides of the mask debate.
“I am trying my best to accommodate the wishes of the parents, but also listening to what our medical professionals and scientists say to ensure the safety of our students,” he said.
With support from Bishop Noonan, a formal announcement will be made about masks Aug. 9, allowing for the most up-to-date scientific data and recommendations from the CDC.
“God entrusts us with a message of reconciliation,” the bishop said. “He asks us to pray for wisdom that we care for each other within His merciful love... so it is as we serve our faculty, staff and students during this pandemic. We pray that our plans will honor His people for their well-being.”
