CAPEHART

ORLANDO  | In the final series on the Corporal and Spiritual Works of Mercy, it is appropriate to highlight this year’s jubilarian priests for their lives, through their vocation, exemplify these works. In fulfilling their mission of service, they instruct the faithful through their homilies, counsel those in doubt, accompany others by guiding them to Christ, bear wrongs patiently, offer the Sacrament of Reconciliation, comfort the afflicted – assuring them of God’s love and constant presence, and pray for the living and the dead ­— especially through the Mass. 

Through the ministries borne of their parish and missionary commission to discipleship, they and their flock feed the hungry, give drink to the thirsty, clothe the naked, assist in harboring those without shelter, visit the sick at home and in hospitals, rescue and offer succor to the captives ­— victims of human trafficking, minister to prisoners, engage the homeless and the lost in conversation, making them know they are seen and loved; physically assist the poor, and more. They bury the dead, celebrating the funeral Mass and blessing the deceased at their burial.

