St. Joseph Parish’s jubilee
WINTER HAVEN | St. Joseph Parish in Winter Haven was founded in 1923, but the current building they call “home” opened its doors in 1961. Rooted in the desire to celebrate 2021 joyfully, Society of Divine Vocation Father Jimson Varghese, pastor, announced it would be a jubilee year for the parish. In a letter to parishioners he noted, a jubilee is any season or occasion of rejoicing or festivity. “During our Jubilee year we will focus on thanksgiving to God, prayers for our parish and spiritual growth,” Father Varghese said. He hopes to celebrate a Solemn Mass Oct. 24, 2021, raise funds to replace the school roof and to update the St. Joseph History Book, which currently covers the period from 1923-2003. Providing it is safe, an added pilgrimage to Italy will take place fall 2021.
Mass for Life, Jan. 21
ORLANDO | Bishop John Noonan will celebrate the Mass for Life at St. James Cathedral, 215 N. Orange Ave., Orlando, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at 12:10 p.m. The Mass precedes the annual national March for Life in Washington, D.C., and focuses on the sanctity of all life, from conception to natural death. In the words of Pope Francis, “All life has inestimable value even the weakest and most vulnerable, the sick, the old, the unborn and the poor, are masterpieces of God’s creation, made in his own image, destined to live forever, and deserving of the utmost reverence and respect.”
The Mass is celebrated as a prayer for the sanctity of life and an end to euthanasia, the death penalty, suicide, human trafficking, abortion and any action that violates the dignity of the human person, made in the image and likeness of God. Join via livestream or in person. Participants will be required to wear masks and remain socially distant.