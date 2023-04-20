Bells ring for the unborn in Bartow
BARTOW | Bells now ring every afternoon at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish in Bartow, a call to prayer for the unborn. It’s part of a commitment made two years ago by Salvatorian Father Eugeniusz Grytner, pastor.
BARTOW | Bells now ring every afternoon at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish in Bartow, a call to prayer for the unborn. It’s part of a commitment made two years ago by Salvatorian Father Eugeniusz Grytner, pastor.
In 2021, after seeing Pope Francis bless a beautiful bell referred to as “The Voice of the Unborn Bell” at the Vatican, to be sent to Poland, Father Grytner designed a remembrance monument “to those who died before birth.” Father Grytner wanted to memorialize the unborn, encouraging his parish to include them in their prayers.
When Pope Francis recently blessed a fourth bell, also referred to as “The Voice of the Unborn”, to be sent to Africa, the pastor was inspired. In his general audience the same day, March 22, 2023, the pope said, “May its sound carry the message that every life is sacred.” With similar bells in Ukraine and Ecuador, Father Grytner felt his own parish should join the important mission. Every day at 3:15 p.m., right after the Divine Mercy Chaplet, the parish bells ring to remind the faithful of all babies who never drew their first breath.
“The message to protect life must be heard loud and clear to the ends of the world,” he said.
ORLANDO | Four young refugees, two from Sudan and two from Congo who work with Catholic Charities of Central Florida’s Comprehensive Refugee Services, were invited to meet Bol Bol, Orlando Magic star and former refugee from South Sudan. Bol Bol is son of the late Manute Bol who dedicated much of his life to helping refugees from Sudan. When Bol Bol learned the stories of young refugees and how sports helped them acclimate to a new country, he was eager to help by joining forces with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and Catholic Charites to give this wonderful experience to the youth.
The guests spent time with Bol at a meet and greet April 4, 2023 – after Orlando Magic played against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
To view the latest e-Editions click the image on the left.
Have the weekly Florida Catholic - Orlando e-Edition delivered right to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.