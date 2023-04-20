Bartow bells monument

Bells at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish in Bartow ring as a reminder to pray for the unborn. The monument is the design of Salvatorian Father Eugeniusz Grytner, pastor.

Bells ring for the unborn in Bartow

BARTOW  |  Bells now ring every afternoon at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish in Bartow, a call to prayer for the unborn. It’s part of a commitment made two years ago by Salvatorian Father Eugeniusz Grytner, pastor.

