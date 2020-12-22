Bishop blesses Marian grotto
Bishop John Noonan blesses the Marian Grotto erected at Resurrection Parish in Lakeland following Mass Dec. 20, 2020. Bishop Noonan was joined by Father Timothy LaBo, canonical administrator, and Father Mariano Catura, parochial vicar, both of whom also blessed the grotto with holy water. 20-month-old Eleanor enjoys the serenity of the grotto before the blessing. (PHOTOS BY DAVID GONZALEZ | FC)
Bishop celebrates Simbang Gabi
LAKELAND | In keeping with tradition, the Filipino community of the Diocese of Orlando kicked off Simbang Gabi, the nine-day novena leading up to Christmas, with the celebration of Mass presided by Bishop John Noonan at Resurrection Parish in Lakeland, Dec. 15.
The celebration had limited seating due to safety precautions from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Mass, as well as all the liturgies that took place through Dec. 23 were livestreamed to enable participation across the diocese.
Nearly 20 Filipino priests concelebrated the Mass. Simbang Gabi began in 1669, introduced by Spanish friars to enable farmers to celebrate Mass before going to work in the fields. Masses often began at 4 a.m., known as Misa de Gallo. Today, most celebrations occur in the evening with colorful decorations and the traditional parol lantern and nativity scene.
Home is where the heart drive-by celebration
MERRITT ISLAND | In the spirit of Christmas, Father Kenny Aquino, pastor of Divine Mercy, made a special point of inviting parishioners home for a Christmas Drive-By Celebration, Dec. 18. Father Aquino and Father Romil Aperocho, parochial vicar, along with staff and volunteers, lined the parking lot to welcome guests from the safety of their vehicles. Together they enjoyed, “festive lights, beautiful Christmas carols and a Living Nativity presented by the children,” Father Aquino said. “There is no better time for the people of Divine Mercy to come home to the warmth, hospitality and love that our parish offers as we grow in love for the Savior whose birth we celebrate. The nourishment we receive from the Eucharist and the support we receive from our faith community is invaluable, especially in these difficult times. Home is where the heart is and all are welcome to make their spiritual home here at Divine Mercy.”
‘Tis the season of giving
ORLANDO | The Holy Family Catholic School Lions are filling this season with the spirit of giving.
Throughout the year, students participate in various outreach programs. As they prepared for the Christmas season, they collected new sneakers for the children in our Sister Diocese of San Juan de la Maguana in the Dominican Republic. With the support of families and students, the school donated more than 100 pairs of new shoes.
Another outreach effort was the collection of new socks and underwear. Pre-K3 and sixth grade students teamed up with the West Orange Christian Service Center to gather options for children of all ages. The overwhelming support of our teachers, staff, students and parents provided for many children in need.
“It is beautiful to witness the warm and heartfelt goodness the children experience, especially during these challenging times,” said Missionary Sister of the Holy Family Sister Dorothy Sayers, the school’s principal.