ORLANDO | Henry Fortier, secretary of education and superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Orlando, announced the appointments of Claudia Stokes as principal of Ascension Catholic School in Melbourne, and Edward Henry as principal of St. Joseph Catholic School in Palm Bay.
The new principals will begin their roles at the end of March, where they will continue to uphold Brevard County Catholic Schools’ commitment to academic excellence and a rich faith tradition.
Stokes, who currently serves as principal of St. Joseph Catholic School, is transitioning to Ascension after the school experienced the recent tragic losses of its principal, Anita Brady, and pastor, Father Eamon Tobin.
Stokes brings a rich background of service within the Church. She previously worked as a middle school teacher for St. Joseph and became the school’s principal in 2011.
Her experience also includes acting as director of lifelong faith formation at St. John the Evangelist Parish in Viera and teaching in Broward County and Miami-Dade County public schools. Presently, she is completing her doctorate of education in educational leadership at Florida Southern University.
With Stokes moving to Ascension, Edward Henry will take over as St. Joseph principal. Henry is also a member of the Brevard County Catholic schools’ community who has worked to provide excellent outcomes for students, both in the classroom and on the field.
Henry currently serves as athletic director at Melbourne Central Catholic High School and has been the school’s chairman of the social science department. He began his teaching career in the Diocese of Orlando at Ascension Catholic School after teaching at Florida Air Academy High School. In addition to his extensive experience, Henry brings educational expertise to his role at St. Joseph, with a master’s in educational leadership from Saint Leo University.
“We are blessed to already have the exceptional talent needed to lead Ascension and St. Joseph’s within our Catholic school community in Brevard County,” Fortier said. “We are confident Mrs. Stokes and Mr. Henry will uphold our schools’ high standards and foster a welcoming, enriching environment for all students.”