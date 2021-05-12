Diocesan Honors Band Diocesan Honors Band, formed by elite Catholic musicians from public and private schools within the Diocese of Orlando, performs in a church i…

WINTER PARK | Entering St. Margaret Mary Parish, the sounds of instruments being finely tuned hang in the air. The church slowly fills with parents and guests hoping to hear St. Margaret Mary’s Band, and the Diocesan Honors Band, formed by elite Catholic musicians from public and private schools within the Diocese of Orlando.

In 2009, Dee McAfee directed this group of students from a marching band into “a proper wind band,” a concert band. This year, in spite of COVID, he has 48 members, the most in recent history.

“I tried to prepare these guys for the rigors of a high school program,” he explained. At the time, “they were behind, compared to the public schools.”

Musicians practice twice per month as a group with sectionals for specific instruments on off weeks. Open to middle school students grades five through eight, they must audition and interview or come with a recommendation from their current instructor. All must be active Catholics in the Diocese of Orlando. Although most come from Catholic schools, many come from local public schools. They usually perform four times a year, and have performed for larger audiences of up to 1,000 people.

Many honors band students earn full music scholarships and others frequently fill lead chair positions in their college orchestras or become drum major (leaders of the band) in high school and beyond. Kayli McClafferty, a former Annunciation student is double majoring in music theory and music composition at Stetson University’s School of Music in DeLand. She credited McAfee as “one of the best mentors and band directors” she ever had.

“The Diocesan Honors Band was a really great experience because I got to perform as a musician in a larger ensemble with more experienced musicians and more advanced band repertoire,” said the flute player. “There were more opportunities to grow as a musician because Mr. McAfee pushed us to our limit and encouraged us to be the best musicians we could be. I met some incredibly dedicated musicians … and really bonded with them while I had the opportunity to play with them.”

Kaili, a seventh-grader at Annunciation Academy, is also a flutist. She said playing “is like praying,” as she uses her talents. “The music is harder so it’s given me a chance to push myself harder,” she added.

Her classmate, Caden, plays the alto-saxophone. “When I’m at Mass, I can recognize the genuine talents behind the music.” He said the musician’s commitment shines through, “and it inspires me to be like them.”

Katie Walsh, principal of St. Margaret Mary Catholic School, said, “the Diocesan Honors Band gives students throughout Central Florida a chance to share their God-given talents; to come together to collaborate with musicians as part of the Diocese of Orlando and honoring God through their music.” To apply email Dee McAfee at diocesanhonorsband@msn.com.