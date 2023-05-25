Tabbatha Beedy Passport to Success

Tabbatha Beedy, second from left, is seen after being reunited with her children and sister. The St. Peter Claver Passport to Success program prepared her to transition to life after prison.
St. Peter Claver Prison Ministry's Passport to Success

Nicole Martino-Calixte, right, Vonnie Hudson and Carlos Benitez are part of the volunteer team for St. Peter Claver Prison Ministry's Passport to Success program, a ministry of the St. Vincent de Paul Society.
Tabbatha Beedy is part of the first cohort of women inmates completing Passport to Success, a program of St. Vincent de Paul's St. Peter Claver Prison Ministry. The program helps prepare inmates to transition to life beyond bars.

ORLANDO  |  A model citizen who worked for 19 years in customer service, Tabbatha Beedy fell on hard times. After being severely battered by a boyfriend, she set off on a dangerous course of drug abuse to deal with the trauma. She ended up on the streets and eventually in jail.

The day Beedy entered the Florida Women’s Reception Center in Ocala, all she could think was, “How do I get out of this situation?”

