ORLANDO | Something old and something new. No, it was not a wedding. It was May 23, the first time 102-year-old Father Phillip Brady celebrated Mass with his great nephew, Transitional Deacon Kyle McClure. Father Pat, as Deacon McClure refers to his great uncle, has been a priest for 77 years. Understanding the fleeting nature of time, Deacon McClure made the trip from Florida to Buffalo, New York “to be able to pray a Mass with him not knowing if he’ll make it to my priesthood Ordination (May 2022) and knowing it would bring him a lot of joy...”
Cousins, aunts, and uncles also traveled for the celebration, longing to share the memorable occasion. They joined residents in the chapel built for Father Pat at the retirement home where he’s lived for 11 years.
Deacon McClure’s great uncle has been a mentor and inspiration, writing the seminarian, then deacon for eight years while in formation. The two spoke of the commonalities of their formation and the differences. In his day, Father Pat was a deacon for only three months before being ordained to the priesthood. A sign of the era in which he lived, he said this was the first time he celebrated Mass with a deacon.
Father Pat decided to become a priest in third grade at St. Mark Parish in Buffalo. A priest asked his catechism class, “How many boys want to become priests? And I raised my hand. From then on, I never thought of anything else,” he said with satisfaction in his voice.
Despite the pandemic, Father Pat celebrated daily Mass until this Easter. An injury sidelined him for about a month, but he soon resumed Sunday celebration of the liturgy. Deacon McClure did not want to miss the opportunity to assist his great uncle at liturgy. Father Pat recalled “it was quite an experience,” adding, “He’s a wonderful boy. I like him a lot.”
When asked if he saw a vocation in Deacon McClure when he was younger, he chuckled and said, “Not when he was a baby.” He reminisced about holding McClure and his twin brother, Colin, in his arms when they were born. At one time, he thought both brothers would become priests. He is happy for his great nephew knowing “he’s doing what he wants to do.” He cautioned him to remain open, noting his own path did not take him where he thought he would go.
Ordained a missionary priest Dec. 18, 1943, World War II was raging. He hoped to go to China, but the war made that impossible. Instead he was “loaned” to a parish for one year then served his order as vocations director for another 16 years. When he needed to tend to his ill sister, he became a diocesan priest and served parishes past his retirement. He said he realized his nephew may “become a pastor… even a bishop someday,” but the key to finding continued happiness in his vocation was to be open to where the Lord leads. Although he didn’t get what he expected, Deacon McClure said his uncle, “is very joyful.” He still writes letters and stays in touch with the people he met in ministry.
“Just hearing about all the people who left the priesthood during his life, and knowing he is able to stay committed and still loves it, he definitely inspires me.” He wears his clerics all the time and continues to pray for people and celebrate Mass. “It helps me address those doubts and fears of my own commitment. My generation is very non-committal, so to have an example of commitment like that is helpful—almost heroic.”
