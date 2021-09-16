ORLANDO | At least 130 devotees of La Virgen de la Caridad (Our Lady of Charity) gathered to celebrate Mass in her honor at St. James Cathedral, Sept. 9, 2021. Parishioners from St. James Cathedral, Good Shepherd, Blessed Trinity parishes in Orlando, St. Augustine Parish in Casselberry, Sts. Peter and Paul in Winter Park, Annunciation and St. Mary Magdalen parishes in Altamonte Springs, Nativity in Longwood, and St. Faustina in Clermont shared in their joy of Our Lady as Father Tomás Hurtado presided.
“The celebration of Mother Mary under the advocation of Our Lady of Charity is a 400-year-old Cuban tradition,” said Dr. Otilia Marina, who helped coordinate the evening. “‘Cachita,’ as she is known, has been with us during the colonial times, the wars of independence from Spain, the 50 some years of democracy and the 60 years of totalitarian communism. She has been our companion — whether we are in Cuba or in exile.” Our Lady of Charity’s feast day falls Sept. 8. Dr. Marina said the date is important “as it reminds us of the bond that unites all Cubans. It is therefore a tradition we cherish and can’t afford to lose.”
