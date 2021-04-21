ORLANDO | The Orlando Diocese Council of Catholic Women is calling all Catholic young women and professionals to celebrate their 53rd Annual Convention, May 1 – 3 at the Hilton Melbourne Rialto Place. The council, which focuses on spirituality, leadership and service supports vocations and legislative advocacy, promotes Catholic teaching in the public arena.
With more than 50 years of service to the diocese, this year’s theme, “God’s Vision for Us” looks forward, discerning how to meet the growing demands of the digital age.