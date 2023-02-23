Nancy is hungry

Nancy smiles in gratitude for the food assistence give her by Catholic Charities of Central Florida. With the increase in prices, Nancy needs a little help in providing for herself and her son. She came to the distribution after taking an hour long bus ride from her home.

Editor’s note: As Lent begins, the Florida Catholic will focus on a series of articles on the corporal and spiritual works of mercy.

ORLANDO  |  She sat under a large tree, casting shade over a few people in a long line for food. Nancy didn’t make an appointment because she could not be sure if the bus would be on time. It took her an hour just to travel from her home.

