ORLANDO | Using the power of prayer as an armor of God, Father Roman Kuzminskyi of St. Mary Proctress Ukrainian Catholic Church joined Bishop John Noonan at St. James Cathedral in Pope Francis’ request to consecrate Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.
Held on the Solemnity of the Annunciation, Bishop Noonan addressed how “in times of trial, we turn to prayer.” Pope Francis’ request to join together in prayer “is a call to journey in forgiveness.” By the Word of God, Bishop Noonan says our hearts can be transformed to love alone as we ask, “our Blessed Mother to intervene through her Son, our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on our behalf as she guides us to Him.”
Father Kuzminskyi appreciated the love and support shown by Bishop Noonan, the priests, and parishioners who gathered in prayer to “show how much support we Ukrainians have.” He believes this protection of prayer through the Blessed Mother will “save (his) city and home from destruction, (as they) have a special protector from bombs and ammunition.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.