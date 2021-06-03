First Place-Marian Contest Samantha L., St. Mary Magdalen Catholic School, Altamonte Springs — Essay ($1,000 scholarship award for continued faith formation)

ORLANDO | This year’s Marian Contest: “Mary & Joseph – The Model Parents & Disciples” was an expression of devotion to the Holy Family and the powerful example they set for all.

Students who entered the Marian Contest had the opportunity to earn scholarship awards from $50 to $1,000. Submitted essays highlighted the defining moments in Christianity when Mary gives her fiat to give birth to Jesus, and Joseph, Mary’s husband, dedicates himself to his family and to Jesus as his son.

The annual contest, administered through an Endowment Fund at The Catholic Foundation of Central Florida in partnership with the Diocese of Orlando’s Office of Schools, and Office of Laity, Family and Life, was open to fifth- through eighth-grade students enrolled in a diocesan Catholic school, parish faith formation or youth ministry program.

Thanks to the support of teachers and catechists, there were 137 entries from 16 schools and parish faith-formation programs. Entries submitted included essays, PowerPoint presentations, and videos. Student contest entries combined Catholic Scripture, history, reflection and personal testimony.

Winning entries are as follows. Click on the award to view the winning essay or video.

First Place: Samantha L., St. Mary Magdalen Catholic School, Altamonte Springs — Essay ($1,000 scholarship award for continued faith formation).https://www.cfocf.org/wp-content/uploads/2021-Marian-Contest-Winner-Samantha-Lorey.pdf

Second Place: Kaelyn J., St. Charles Borromeo Catholic School, Orlando — Essay ($100 scholarship award for continued faith formation). https://www.cfocf.org/wp-content/uploads/2021-Marian-Kaelyn-Johnson.pdf

Third Place: Aileen R.: St. John Vianney Parish, Orlando — Video ($50 scholarship award for continued faith formation). https://www.loom.com/share/e31d1576a90e4609b53a297a48c45ba5