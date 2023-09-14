Noé Placa

Noé Placa sings the Psalms during the Mass held on the first day of the Eucharistic Congress at Holy Cross Parish in Orlando. Placa says he was moved by the 1,200 faithful participating and the opportunity to sing for the Lord.
Pastor Father Esaú García leads a Eucharistic Procession to the Holy Cross Parish chapel, Sept. 8, 2023. More than 1,200 people gathered for the first night of the Eucharistic Congress at Holy Cross. (KAREN SHELTON)

The first night of the Eucharistic Congress at Holy Cross Parish, Orlando, Sept. 8, 2023, includes mass with Bishop John Noonan and Pastor Father Esaú García, followed by Eucharistic Adoration. Other clergy present: Father Luis Barrera, Father Edwin Cardona, Father Ángel García, founding pastor Father Robert Kerber, Deacon Jamie Avellan, Deacon JoséPerez, and Deacon Javier Sacco. (GLENDA MEEKINS)

ORLANDO  |  On fire for the Lord, roughly 1,200 people crowded the parking lot at Holy Cross Parish to participate in the celebration of Mass, pray the rosary, and stand watch with Jesus during Eucharistic Adoration.

The praise, prayer and worship kicked off the parish’s Eucharistic Congress, two days from Sept. 8-9, filled with opportunities to deepen understanding of the Blessed Sacrament.  

