Bishop Noonan Speaks about the Say the Word Conference Click here to view a video of Bishop John Noonan speaking about the Say the Word Southeast Catechist Conference.

ORLANDO | For the first time, the Diocese of Orlando is partnering with the Southeast Catechist Conference, Aug. 12-15. The free conference went virtual last year and once again offers dynamic speakers and presentations in English, Spanish and Vietnamese.

Speakers include Julianne Stanz, Father Mike Schmitz, Mark Hart, Joe Paprocki, Hosffman Ospino, Father Robert Spitzer and more. Topics range from evangelizing to disaffiliated teens, to gender ideology and catechesis.

Deepen your own spirituality while learning how to evangelize, be a disciple, reach intercultural ministries, youth, and those with disabilities. Join parents, catechists, volunteers and ministry leaders for this four-day free virtual conference and become empowered to give a stronger testimony of your faith through your life and actions.

Click go.virtualcatholic conference.com/SCC2021 to register. For information on presentations: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1-u3pnKB_-FevuUF5aq5lQI_2BmTRqVAW/view