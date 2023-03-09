In your hands graphic

ORLANDO  |  Many families in the United States have been touched by suicide, whether it’s a loved one, friend, or coworker. In Your Hands: A Conference on Healing and Awareness of Suicide, aims to teach how to accompany those with mental illness, how to help those struggling in the aftermath of suicide, dispel myths, and equip people with tools for parish ministries to care for those in crisis.

Tomás Evans, adult ministry director at the Diocese of Orlando, and Deacon Dan Powers of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Melbourne are coordinators. The two shared details on “Treasures of Faith,” a program of Divine Mercy Radio with host Bill Gent.

