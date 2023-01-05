ORL MAss concoluding rite 1

ORLANDO  |  This last article in our series on the Meaning of the Mass brings us to the concluding rites. The purpose of the concluding rites is clearly articulated in the “Introduction to the Order of the Mass” (IOM), a resource of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. The bishops wrote that their purpose “is to send the people forth to put into effect in their daily lives the paschal mystery and unity in Christ that they have celebrated. They are given a sense of abiding mission that calls them to witness to Christ in the world and to bring the Gospel to the poor” (IOM, 141). 

The final action of the dismissal rite is the processional, not a “recessional”. The word “processional” is the more apt description of the assembly being led by the cross of Christ into the world for the life of the world.

This instruction highlights that we have celebrated the very essence of our salvation in Christ Jesus, namely the paschal mystery: the life, death, resurrection and ascension of Jesus Christ. Recalling this sacred encounter with the living God through word and Sacrament and in the presence of the assembly, under the leadership of the priest-celebrant, the Eucharistic liturgy leads us to something more. In fact, the liturgy compels us to something more. 

