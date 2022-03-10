ORL Ukraine Collection 1

Members of St. Mary Protectress Ukrainian Church in Apopka pack 27 pallets of boxes of supplies to help their homeland.
ORL Ukraine Collection 2

Young and old members of St. Mary Protectress Ukrainian Church in Apopka pack 27 pallets of boxes of supplies to help their homeland.

Donations poured into St. Mary Protectress Ukrainian Church in Apopka. Above, 27 pallets of packed boxes lined the street outside the church before being shipped March 4. Although clothing is no longer accepted, donations of medical supplies, non-perishable food, thermal underwear, new blankets and towels, sleeping bags and more are welcome. At left, younger and older members of the parish united to sort and pack goods to help those fighting in their homeland. To learn more about donating through the parish, go to https://www.facebook.com/ukrchurchorl/.  (COURTESY)

