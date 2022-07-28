MELBOURNE | Xander can barely hear. He relies on American Sign Language to communicate.
This year, for the first time, Ascension Parish in Melbourne committed to making this vacation Bible school more inclusive. Instead of only adding gestures to songs and responses, attendees would learn sign language.
Xander’s language story began when he was adopted in 2015 from China. At 5, he had no communication skills – written, lip reading or signing.
“He would spend a lot of time pointing,” his mother, Clare, recalled. “He doesn’t have a lot of memories from that long ago because you start to form memories when you form language.”
Knowing they were going to adopt, Clare and Nicholas and their other three children began learning sign language. The couple took some classes at the college and the rest they learned from YouTube.
Participating in Mass one day, Annie White approached Adelie, the eldest of Xander’s siblings, as she noticed she was signing throughout the Mass. Adelie explained her family would be adopting a deaf boy and they were trying to learn to sign.
White began to cry. She had prayed that God would show her how to use her sign language to serve others. Clare cried too, for she prayed God would send her help to learn sign language and help the family. White introduced them to the deaf ministry and so began their venture into a whole new world. The deaf community accompanies them today, as friends.
Xander was almost 6 when he first participated in vacation Bible school. He was timid and had just learned to use American Sign Language to communicate. He was unable to read lips and without others signing, gestures and hand motions during the songs confused him. Although he did have an interpreter, the experience did not make an impression.
This summer, about to enter sixth grade, Xander tried again. Many of the children already knew him from church, and Betsy Glasenapp, Ascension’s director of religious education, addressed the communication issue as she prepared for the event.
“This was important because we are all members of the Body of Christ,” Glasenapp said. “We make adjustments for people who are gluten free. We make adjustments for those with learning challenges. We make adjustments for people with food allergies with regularity. It’s just as important to meet his needs — to meet him where he is.”
She felt everybody needed to be involved. Xander’s sister, Adelie, taught the signs for the songs and daily responses to the leadership team. “They were just as determined to do the signs correctly, then they taught others,” Glasenapp said. “(I’m grateful) to be able to bring it to the greater community in a way that is so subtle they don’t realize what went into it.”
Xander’s sister, River, also adopted from China, served as his personal interpreter and crew leader, going from station to station. She appreciated being a part of it and said it was nice to see her brother more involved. Adelie, who worked hard to match signs with meanings of songs, agreed. Duncan, their brother, also played his part as crew leader. It was a true community collaboration.
“At his age, I don’t think he appreciates this is a community of people who don’t know sign language and are learning it for him. All he sees is that this is a community of people who are friendly,” Clare said. “He made friends. He had a good time. He would come home and talk about the snacks. Everything seems very normal to him.”
For Glasenapp, what this adventure has taught everyone is “Monumental” – the theme for this VBS. “This, hopefully, has given them a greater awareness of the wider Body of Christ. And it shows it’s not impossible to do. That’s the encouraging part. We just have to bring the rest of the Body of Christ, the rest of the Church that has those gifts and abilities and learn from them.
“We don’t all have the same gifts,” she said calling to mind our theology from Galatians. “But we’re all called to serve each other and the community.”
