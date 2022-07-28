ORL ASL 1

Xander, left, signs "I love you" with his siblings — Adelie, River and Duncan. Adelie served as Xander’s personal interpreter and crew leader at — at vacation Bible school at Ascension Parish. River taught the core team American Sign Language for songs and daily responses to immerse Xander, who is deaf, completely in the experience, and Duncan also served as a crew leader.
At center, River, Xander's sister, is crew leader and interpreter for Xander, who is sitting center right.
Xander's brother, Duncan, far right, served as a crew leader, helping his crew learn the signs.

MELBOURNE  |  Xander can barely hear. He relies on American Sign Language to communicate.

This year, for the first time, Ascension Parish in Melbourne committed to making this vacation Bible school more inclusive. Instead of only adding gestures to songs and responses, attendees would learn sign language.

