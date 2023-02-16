Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs kicker, left, and punter Tommy Townsend watch the ball during Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, Feb. 12, 2023.
Clay Townsend Jr., left, is an orthopedic surgical resident in Philadelphia. His brother, Tommy, is the punter for the Kansas City Chiefs, so Clay wears a Chiefs cap during surgery, while being surrounded by Eagles fans.
Tommy Townsend, right, punter for the Kansas City Chiefs, and his mother, Susan, left, stand with Donna Kelce, who is the mother of the Kelce brothers — Travis and Jason — who played on opposite sides of the field during the 2023 Super Bowl.
The Townsend family with Bishop John Noonan, top right, at St. James Cathedral.
COURTESY
Tommy Townsend, center, punter for the Kansas City Chiefs, stands with his family brother Johnny, left, father Clay Sr., mother Susan and brother Clay Jr. after the Super Bowl win. Feb. 12, 2023.
COURTESY
Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs kicker, left, and punter Tommy Townsend watch the ball during Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, Feb. 12, 2023.
TIMOTHY A. CLARY
Kansas City Chiefs players long snapper James Winchester, left, kicker Harrison Butker, and punter Tommy Townsend pose together after the team's Super Bowl win.
COURTESY
Tommy Townsend with his grandmother, Marie, and his mother, Susan, at St. James Cathedral in Orlando.
COURTESY
Tommy Townsend, Kansas City Chiefs punter, right, stands with his friend Austin Quick, center, and kicker Harrison Butker, left, following Mass at Our Lady of Perpetual help in Kansas City, Missouri.
COURTESY
Clay Townsend Jr., left, is an orthopedic surgical resident in Philadelphia. His brother, Tommy, is the punter for the Kansas City Chiefs, so Clay wears a Chiefs cap during surgery, while being surrounded by Eagles fans.
COURTESY
Tommy Townsend, right, punter for the Kansas City Chiefs, and his mother, Susan, left, stand with Donna Kelce, who is the mother of the Kelce brothers — Travis and Jason — who played on opposite sides of the field during the 2023 Super Bowl.
ORLANDO | When Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker made the game-winning field goal that clinched Super Bowl LVII for the Chiefs Feb. 12 it was punter Tommy Townsend holding the ball. Townsend is a University of Florida graduate and former student of St. James Cathedral School, and when Butker, who is also Catholic, made the field goal, the whole team celebrated among thunderous cheers and showering confetti at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
Susan and Clay Townsend, Tommy’s parents, and Johnny and Clay, his brothers, were there – all crying tears of joy, overwhelmed and exhilarated by the waves of emotion crashing through the stadium. “I just couldn’t believe that was my baby down there on the field,” Susan said. “The boys, no matter how old, will always be our babies.”
Before leaving the Sunshine State for the big game, Clay Sr. reached out to Bishop John Noonan to ask him for prayers for the safety and protection of all the players. “Even though they’ve come a long way, football is still a brutal sport,” said Clay, calling to mind the recent injury of Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills. Clay noted his gratitude for the bishop’s prayers and those of the St. James Cathedral community that helped raise his sons in the faith.
All three Townsend brothers are Eagle Scouts, the highest honor awarded a Boy Scout. The eldest, Clay Jr., is an orthopedic surgical resident in Philadelphia. Johnny, who was All American for the Florida Gators and played in the NFL for four years, covered for his younger brother on the Chiefs when Tommy had COVID. Later he began the Johnny Townsend Foundation, aimed at helping pediatric oncology patients at Shands Hospital in Gainesville.
“I remind the boys their gifts are not earned, their gifts come from God; they’re graces He’s given them and to get on their knee and thank Him,” Clay said.
Giving great credit for raising the boys to his wife Susan, she noted it was a team effort. “We did everything with them. We tried to spend as much time as possible. There weren’t many date nights. We went hunting, fishing, and attended all their games,” she said. “We were there, and we tried to make God present in every part of our life.” The couple, who were married at St. James Cathedral in 1992, also guided their boys through parish service projects and the Sacraments. Ever the dad, he said he still sends his boys a text occasionally with the reminder that Mass has begun, and includes a link to the livestream from St. James.
Bill and Patty Fay and Jeff Whitted were among the St. James’ parents who coached the Townsend boys in the Catholic Youth League. The coaches often had teams take the lead in choosing who would play what position and how – inculcating an understanding of leadership and service. Fay had Tommy as a running back, and Clay recalled how his son was “pretty darn fast” and the coach was tough on the kids.
“He didn’t baby them at all,” Clay said adding he liked having others coach the children because “they need all sorts of leadership figures — not just the parents.”
Fay, who coached Tommy for nine years in flag football, some basketball and baseball, said he had no idea at the time of what Tommy would become.
“Here’s how good a coach I was,” Fay laughed. “I had him as a running back, never a punter.”
Fay loved Tommy’s passion for everything he did, noting he was “intense,” and the coach drew energy from Tommy’s drive and commitment. As a pro punter for Kansas City, Tommy punted an average of 45.6 yards this season and had a long punt of 76 yards.
“Tommy earned where he got. He didn’t luck into it. Nobody opened the door for him. He banged on the door. (Tommy) opened the door, and he walked into the room. He did everything you would want your kid to do to succeed. And Tommy had passion for it,” Fay said. “No matter what career you pursue, if you pursue it with passion, you’re going to be good — at the very least. If you have talent, you’re going to be great. Tommy had passion and talent and he has become great. To be the best punter in the NFL, nobody had any idea that the kid who was catching little passes and running plays for us was going to be the top punter in the NFL. It’s unbelievable.”
Fay described all the Townsend boys are great representatives of St. James Cathedral School. “They’re a great family and Clay and Susan steered their boys down the right path,” he said.
The Townsends were invited to fly back to Kansas City with the team, so they took advantage of the opportunity to see a little more of their son. They stayed through Feb. 15, to witness the parade the city gave the players.
Clay could not emphasize enough his gratitude “for all the important people that have helped them (his children) on their journey,” adding it was with the help of their faith community that the boys became who they are.
Get the most trusted Catholic news, along with stories that build a culture of life, and commentary based on the teaching of the Magisterium delivered directly to your inbox from Florida Catholic Media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.