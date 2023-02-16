Tommy Townsend, Chiefs punter

Kansas City Chiefs punter, Tommy Townsend, stand with his family, brothers Johnny and Clay Jr., and his parents Clay Sr. and Susan.
Before he was an NFL pro, Tommy Townsend, left, and his brother, Johnny, right, played in the Catholic Youth League with St. James Cathedral School and their coach, Jeff Whitted, center. 

ORLANDO  |  When Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker made the game-winning field goal that clinched Super Bowl LVII for the Chiefs Feb. 12 it was punter Tommy Townsend holding the ball. Townsend is a University of Florida graduate and former student of St. James Cathedral School, and when Butker, who is also Catholic, made the field goal, the whole team celebrated among thunderous cheers and showering confetti at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Tommy Townsend, Kansas City Chiefs punter, kisses the Super Bowl LVII trophy after the game against the Philadelphia Eagle, Feb. 12, 2023.

Susan and Clay Townsend, Tommy’s parents, and Johnny and Clay, his brothers, were there – all crying tears of joy, overwhelmed and exhilarated by the waves of emotion crashing through the stadium. “I just couldn’t believe that was my baby down there on the field,” Susan said. “The boys, no matter how old, will always be our babies.”

Tommy Townsend, left, punter for the Kansas City Chiefs, and kicker Harrison Butker await the start of a celebratory parade in Kansas City in honor of the team's Super Bowl win.

