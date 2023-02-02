Santo Nino Orlando

Filipinos place statues of their own Santo Niños for a blessing before the celebration of the feast day of Santo Niño at Children’s Choir sing at the Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe.

ORLANDO  |  As a high school seminarian living in the Philippines, Father Glenn Lopez credited Santo Niño, the image of the child Jesus dressed as a king, with helping him remain steadfast along the path toward his vocation. 

“After high school, my mother and I attended Mass at the Basilica del Santo Niño in Cebu, where Santo Niño originated,” said Father Lopez, parochial vicar at Most Precious Blood Parish in Oviedo. “She dedicated me to Santo Niño, praying for me to become a priest. After the Mass, my mother had a Cebu prayer dancer  pray for me by name in the native language. This could very well have been the moment of grace for me in my vocation.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.