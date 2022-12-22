ORL Mass communion 2

Father Anthony Aarons presides during the "fraction of the bread" at Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe, Orlando, Nov. 23, 2022.

 KIMBERLEY ARGÜELLO | FC

ORLANDO  |  Understanding the Communion rite is the fourth part of the meaning of the Mass series. Part of the Liturgy of the Eucharist, the Communion rite serves to prepare for the reception of Holy Communion. In the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ resource, “The Introduction to the Order of Mass (IOM): A Pastoral Resource of the Bishops’ Committee on the Liturgy,” the bishops state: “This rite expresses the mutual love and reconciliation that are both the condition and the fruit of worthy communion and the unity of the many in the one symbolized at both the natural and the sacramental level” (IOM, 125).  

A parishioner receives Communion from Father Paul Henry at Holy Family Parish, Orlando.

The Lord’s Prayer

Father Roberto Marquez presides during the "fraction of the bread" at daily Mass at St. James Cathedral, Orlando.

