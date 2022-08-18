ORL Glass St. Vincent de Paul Wildwood

A view of the new stained glass at St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Wildwood. The blue glass evokes a profound understanding of the Eucharist - life emanating from Christ to be lived out in the world. 

WILDWOOD  |  In a desire to bridge the worlds of the visible with the invisible, St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Wildwood recently added windows on the sides of the large crucifix that hangs over the tabernacle. Bishop John Noonan blessed the windows Aug. 14.

Acknowledging the Eucharist is the center of the Catholic Church and the St. Vincent de Paul community, the design committee chose the Eucharist as the starting point for the placement of spaces, sound, and visibility of the building when it was originally constructed. To this end, the windows behind the crucifix, as well as along the upper front of the church, highlight rays of light emanating from the cross and tabernacle.

Bishop John Noonan joins Father John McCracken, parochial vicar of St. Vincent de Paul in Wildwood, as the bishop blesses the new windows at the parish.

