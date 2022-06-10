WASHINGTON, D.C. | June 22-29 is Religious Freedom Week. It begins with the feast day of Sts. Thomas More and John Fisher, includes the Nativity of St. John the Baptist, and ends with the feast of Sts. Peter and Paul.
This year’s theme is “Life and Dignity for All.” Approaching a decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops is especially mindful of debates around abortion. The Catholic Church plays a crucial role in bearing witness to the Gospel of life, serving all affected by these discussions and outcomes.
“Pray-Reflect-Act” resources at www.usccb.org/ReligiousFreedomWeek are available for each day on different religious liberty topics regarding life issues. Among them are awareness about religious liberty in China and those in solidarity with people throughout the world who suffer for their faith.
Domestically, a major concern continues to be freedom for Catholic institutions, such as schools, hospitals and child welfare service providers, and the ability to carry out their missions with integrity. In particular, protecting Catholic adoption and foster care will become even more vital as new steps are taken in building a culture of life and dignity for all in the United States.
