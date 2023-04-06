Chrism Choir

Trinity Catholic High School students from Ocala traveld to the Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe in Orlando to join the adult choir during the Chrism Mass April 3, 2023.

ORLANDO  |  Almost 20 freshmen and seniors from Trinity Catholic High School Choir joined adult voices in singing during the annual Chrism Mass at Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe, April 3.

The experience was unlike others for the singers. Although most of their venues differ and they sing a combination of secular and religious music, the students enjoyed participating in the Mass with its blessing of oils used to anoint the people receiving the Sacraments of Baptism, Confirmation, and Ordination of priests and sharing in the recognition of jubilarian priests celebrating landmark anniversaries.

