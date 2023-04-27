St. John Vianney students wear their country's traditional dress as 43 different countries were represented on Heritage Day, April 18, 2023. Behind the students are Salesian Father Carlos J. Cabán, pastor, Bishop John Noonan, Father Francisco Ojeda, parochial vicar, Catherine Marshall, principal, and Henry Fortier, superintendent of schools.
ORLANDO | As he gazed upon the congregation as the celebration of Mass began, Bishop John Noonan saw the rich tapestry of cultures, woven in faith, reflected in the faces of the children of St. John Vianney Catholic School. Held on April 19, the Mass kicked off the school’s annual Heritage Day, a celebration of the many cultures – 43 this year – represented in the student body. Students in grades pre-k to five honored their heritage by wearing traditional attire of their ancestors.
“We may come from many places, but we are all made in the image of God,” Bishop Noonan told the children in his opening remarks.
Led by the third graders, the celebration of Mass was centered in an atmosphere of peace and solidarity. Students proclaimed the readings and prayers of the faithful in their family’s native tongue, and because St. John Vianney is a dual language school, the only school in the diocese with such credentials, the entire student body was able to sing and pray in Spanish and English.
“It is important to celebrate the diversity and heritage of our students and our communities,” said Henry Fortier, secretary for education and superintendent of Catholic Schools. “Our theme this school year, ‘Just as a body, though one, has many parts, but all its many parts form one body, so it is with Christ (1 Cor 12:12),’ refers to all of us being one body in Christ with many parts, many gifts. In this Scripture passage, Christ is telling us no matter who we are in this world, we are needed for our communities and the world to function.”
“The diversity we see within our school communities also helps us better understand God,” Fortier added. “God created all people in His image. The beauty of the diversity within our communities, like we see at St. John Vianney Catholic School today, with the many different cultures and many different languages, helps us have a better understanding of who God is.”
Moved by the beauty of the celebration and with tears in her eyes, Cathy Marshall, principal, encouraged students to listen to the words of the late Bishop William Borders, founding bishop of the Diocese of Orlando and a friend of hers.
“In his coat of arms, Bishop Borders said, ‘I will listen that I may serve,’” Marshall said. “We are to listen with our ears and hearts. We all may look different on the outside, but inside our hearts are the same. We are all citizens of the world, but more importantly, we are all children of God.”
Linda Caldwell is the director of marketing for the central region for the Diocese of Orlando Office of Catholic Schools.
