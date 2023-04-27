Heritage day

St. John Vianney students wear their country's traditional dress as 43 different countries were represented on Heritage Day, April 18, 2023. Behind the students are Salesian Father Carlos J. Cabán, pastor, Bishop John Noonan, Father Francisco Ojeda, parochial vicar, Catherine Marshall, principal, and Henry Fortier, superintendent of schools.

 LINDA CALDWELL | SPECIAL TO THE FLORIDA CATHOLIC

ORLANDO  |  As he gazed upon the congregation as the celebration of Mass began, Bishop John Noonan saw the rich tapestry of cultures, woven in faith, reflected in the faces of the children of St. John Vianney Catholic School. Held on April 19, the Mass kicked off the school’s annual Heritage Day, a celebration of the many cultures – 43 this year – represented in the student body. Students in grades pre-k to five honored their heritage by wearing traditional attire of their ancestors. 

“We may come from many places, but we are all made in the image of God,” Bishop Noonan told the children in his opening remarks. 

