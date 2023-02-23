Chirping for science, religion and Spanish

1 of 14
Chick and boy

A second grader of St. John Vianney School delights in holding a baby chick as part of his religion and science teacher partners' cross-curricular project.
Priest with chick

Father Francisco Ojeda joins in the learning fun as he holds a baby chick, part of second grade religion, science and Spanish project by Maria Brant and Maureen Geelan. The cross-curricular project at St. John Vianney Catholic School in Orlando reflected on social justice themes of human dignity and care for creation.

ORLANDO  |  Is it chirp, chirp or pio, pio?

Yes, chickens chirp differently in Spanish, as second graders discovered through a cross-curricular project at dual language school, St. John Vianney in Orlando.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.