The Diocese of Orlando's newest priests — Father Edgar Serrano, left, Father Zachary Parker and Father Ángel García — display their chalices.

 LANA KACZMAREK | FC

ORLANDO  |  As is tradition, deacons to be ordained to the Order of Priest celebrate vespers, the evening prior to ordination with their families, friends and guests. At this holy time of prayer, Bishop John Noonan blessed each of the then-deacons’ chalices. Earlier that day, they shared the origin of their chalices with the Diocese of Orlando.

Father Edgar Sarrano's chalice is pictured here. His chalice was made in Medellín, Colombia, gifted to him by his family,

Father Edgar Serrano comes from St. Mary Parish in Rockledge. His chalice was made in Medellín, Colombia, gifted to him by his family. He proudly called it “a piece of art.” The chalice is made from a technique called “sera perdida” or lost wax, then is transformed in bronze. The focal scene is that of the Last Supper, ending in the crucifixion of Christ. At its base is Jesus’ encounter with the Samaritan woman and another of the Good Shepherd – “the identity of the priest.” His paten carries the symbol of the fish and the bread, symbolizing the “multiplicity of the Eucharist and our Catholic faith.”

Father Zachary Parker's chalice is a handmade gift from his grandfather, Robert Gilpatrick, who passed during COVID. It is made of sycamore recalling the tree Zacchaeus climbed to see Jesus and redheart wood recalling the blood of Christ.
Father Ángel García's chalice, pictured here, is a gift from Holy Redeemer's Spanish Community in Kissimmee.

