ORLANDO | An intimate crowd of seminarians, clergy, family and friends, gathered for Vespers, or evening prayer, the day before the Ordination to the Priesthood of Transitional Deacons Nathanael Soliven, Roberto Marquez, and Francisco Ojeda. Following tradition, Bishop John Noonan blessed the ordinands’ chalices and patens in the presence of their families.
Father Adam Marchese, the youngest newly ordained priest in the diocese, delivered the homily to his brothers. He shared “the high points, the low points” of his first year of priesthood. He spoke of an “inconsolable, nervous” bride and a late-night call to pray with a family about to lose their mother, and sister – all in the same week. He prayed with them and brought them peace.
“I could say it was because of who I am…” he said, but they “didn’t want Adam Marchese… (they) wanted Christ.”
“You never know what priesthood is going to bring you,” he told the three men. Recognizing the Year of St. Joseph, he said it was “a very special year for people to start calling you, father.’” He called to mind Joseph’s fatherhood and challenged the ordinands to be “fathers” to those they serve, modeled after Jesus’s foster parent. “You must remain in that openness of St. Joseph, trusting in the Lord wherever He is calling you because it’s going to take pastoral creativity; openness of spirit to be imitators of St. Joseph.”
After the homily, Bishop Noonan called the ordinands and their families forward to bless their chalices and patens. Earlier that afternoon, the men spoke of what these sacred objects, used to consecrate bread and wine to become the Body and Blood of Christ, meant to them. Deacon Soliven knew he had to search for a chalice, but kept “delaying it.”
He prayed and waited, then he received a call. There was a chalice belonging to a deceased priest, Father Cornelius Dougherty, ordained in 1955. The priest who had died in 1975 had hoped it would be donated to a new priest. The transitional deacon said “yes” without even seeing it.
As he read about Father Dougherty, he learned his first assignment was at St. Joseph Parish in Lakeland, which is Deacon Soliven’s home parish. He had his and Father Dougherty’s name and ordination date inscribed on the bottom. He hopes to hand it down to someone else for “generations to come.”
Deacon Marquez’s chalice and paten were gifted to him by the Knights of Columbus of Our Saviour Parish in Cocoa Beach. “It’s a very simple chalice, but one of the beautiful things is that members of the Knights of Columbus and their families prayed over it,” Marquez said. In his jacket pocket, he keeps a small notebook filled with names and reflections of those who prayed. The reflections speak of what the Eucharist meant to them. “So, I’ll not just be celebrating Mass for the people, but for vocations as well.”
Deacon Ojeda said his chalice, which depicts the Holy Family, “is a beautiful way for me to concelebrate Mass, remembering not only my parents, but the life Christ has chosen for me and the importance of being there for families.”
